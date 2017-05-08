Al Ma'awali conveys His Majesty's gre...

Al Ma'awali conveys His Majesty's greetings to Cyprus

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Times of Oman

President Nicos Anastasiades of Cyprus with Khalid bin Hilal Al Ma'awali, Chairman of Majlis Al Shura and his accompanying delegation. -ONA President Nicos Anastasiades of Cyprus with Khalid bin Hilal Al Ma'awali, Chairman of Majlis Al Shura and his accompanying delegation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
They are only few options left to solve the Cy... Feb '17 Mkz6 7
Man [email protected] His Children in Patras, Greece (Feb '15) Feb '17 Haggy 19
My theory Cypriots have highest Neanderthal DNA... (Feb '14) Feb '17 johnblack 5
The TURKS give ISLAM a bad name. (Jul '08) Feb '17 ballbreaker999 5
Poll TUKS hate GREEKS because.... (Mar '12) Feb '17 The Truth 4
CYPRUS HISTORY BY George Nakratzas (1963-1974) (May '10) Feb '17 The Truth 60
The Turks claim that there is a conspiracy to b... (Jun '13) Feb '17 thatshowitis 44
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Egypt
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,222 • Total comments across all topics: 280,908,985

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC