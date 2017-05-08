Al Ma'awali conveys His Majesty's greetings to Cyprus
President Nicos Anastasiades of Cyprus with Khalid bin Hilal Al Ma'awali, Chairman of Majlis Al Shura and his accompanying delegation. -ONA President Nicos Anastasiades of Cyprus with Khalid bin Hilal Al Ma'awali, Chairman of Majlis Al Shura and his accompanying delegation.
