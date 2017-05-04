Abducted girl and father 'may still b...

Abducted girl and father 'may still be in Cyprus'

Reports on Wednesday suggested Marie Eleni Grimsrud and her father, suspected of orchestrating the child's abduction from his ex-wife, may still be in the south of the island. An international arrest warrant has been issued against the 49-year-old Norwegian father of the girl, Leif Torkel Grimsrud, who is divorced from the girl's Cypriot mother.

