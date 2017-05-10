a 100m net revenue expected from grand Cyprus casino
By Lefteris Adilinis The government expects fat gains from the first casino resort and its satellites to be built and operated in Cyprus. Finance Minister Harris Georgiades expects a net revenue of a 100 million per year to fill the RoC's coffers when the integrated casino-resort operates in its full capacity.
