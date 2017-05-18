18:38 EBRD, EU and EIB invest US$ 30 ...

18:38 EBRD, EU and EIB invest US$ 30 million in water upgrades in the Kyrgyz Republic

Under its framework to support water and wastewater modernisation in the Kyrgyz Republic, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development is providing financing for projects in four more Kyrgyz cities, with a total population of over 141,000 people. The European Union and the European Investment Bank will jointly co-finance these projects, building on existing successful cooperation on EBRD-led projects.

