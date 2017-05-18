18:38 EBRD, EU and EIB invest US$ 30 million in water upgrades in the Kyrgyz Republic
Under its framework to support water and wastewater modernisation in the Kyrgyz Republic, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development is providing financing for projects in four more Kyrgyz cities, with a total population of over 141,000 people. The European Union and the European Investment Bank will jointly co-finance these projects, building on existing successful cooperation on EBRD-led projects.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AkiPress.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|They are only few options left to solve the Cy...
|Feb '17
|Mkz6
|7
|Man [email protected] His Children in Patras, Greece (Feb '15)
|Feb '17
|Haggy
|19
|My theory Cypriots have highest Neanderthal DNA... (Feb '14)
|Feb '17
|johnblack
|5
|The TURKS give ISLAM a bad name. (Jul '08)
|Feb '17
|ballbreaker999
|5
|TUKS hate GREEKS because.... (Mar '12)
|Feb '17
|The Truth
|4
|CYPRUS HISTORY BY George Nakratzas (1963-1974) (May '10)
|Feb '17
|The Truth
|60
|The Turks claim that there is a conspiracy to b... (Jun '13)
|Feb '17
|thatshowitis
|44
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC