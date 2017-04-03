UAE engagement with Israel, Greece an...

UAE engagement with Israel, Greece and Cyprus aids Egypt's rising regional role

While including the United States and Italy, the UAE and Israel's participation in the complex air operations is noteworthy. Israeli Air Force F-16 planes fly in formation over the Mediterranean Sea as seen from a Tel Aviv beach, April 23. Combat pilots from the United Arab Emirates recently made history by flying alongside their Israeli counterparts in a joint air force exercise hosted by Greece.

