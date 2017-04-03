Twitter

Republic of Cyprus authorities have been busy using multi-million EU funds for socio-economic development, but now the bar has been raised, with the island looking for ways to spend a whopping a 864.5 million available through the next phase of the programme. After a slow start in which Cyprus had only absorbed 40% of funds by early 2013, the authorities managed to spend every single euro of the a 756.6 million tied to EU programmes for the 2007-13 budget period.

Chicago, IL

