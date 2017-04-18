Twitter

Twitter

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Cyprus Weekly

A woman who has been charged with a hit-and-run incident that left a Limassol teenager dead back in 2007 will need to decide if she wants to testify in her trial next week. Efi Irodotou had been Cyprus' most wanted after fleeing the island in the wake of alleged corruption of her trial which saw her aquitted in the manslaughter trial of Emilios Ioannou back in December 2007.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Cyprus Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
They are only few options left to solve the Cy... Feb '17 Mkz6 7
Man [email protected] His Children in Patras, Greece (Feb '15) Feb '17 Haggy 19
My theory Cypriots have highest Neanderthal DNA... (Feb '14) Feb '17 johnblack 5
The TURKS give ISLAM a bad name. (Jul '08) Feb '17 ballbreaker999 5
Poll TUKS hate GREEKS because.... (Mar '12) Feb '17 The Truth 4
CYPRUS HISTORY BY George Nakratzas (1963-1974) (May '10) Feb '17 The Truth 60
The Turks claim that there is a conspiracy to b... (Jun '13) Feb '17 thatshowitis 44
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,012 • Total comments across all topics: 280,481,770

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC