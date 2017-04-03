The Supreme Court in Cyprus had ordered the extradition of a Russian man back to his home country to serve five years in prison after being previously found guilty of misappropriation of funds and money laundering. Vyacheslav Shimkevich, 68, had been wanted a fugitive by the Russian authorities for around ten years and had made his way to Cyprus in a bid to avoid being sent to prison.

