Turkish Cyprus NAVTEX 'null and void', says Nicosia

Thursday

Nicosia on Thursday said Turkey's NAVTEX over imminent research and seismographic activity by 'Barbaros' vessel at Famagusta area within Cyprus' Exclusive Economic Zone is null and void. Because Wednesday's NAVTEX by Turkey has been issued by a non-competent authority, the Foreign Ministry also said in a written statement.

