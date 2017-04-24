Turkish Cypriot doctors in strike action

The Turkish Cypriot public sector doctors' union Tip-Is have announced that they have stopped performing operations on patients at the Dr. Burhan Nalbantoglu Nicosia hospital as of yesterday, and will not perform any staff meetings at any hospital with the exception of the emergency room. Tip-Is kicked off its industrial action with a press conference held outside the Nicosia hospital, where president of the union Sila Usar referred to the reasons behind their decision.

