Turkish Cypriot doctors in strike action
The Turkish Cypriot public sector doctors' union Tip-Is have announced that they have stopped performing operations on patients at the Dr. Burhan Nalbantoglu Nicosia hospital as of yesterday, and will not perform any staff meetings at any hospital with the exception of the emergency room. Tip-Is kicked off its industrial action with a press conference held outside the Nicosia hospital, where president of the union Sila Usar referred to the reasons behind their decision.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Cyprus Weekly.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|They are only few options left to solve the Cy...
|Feb '17
|Mkz6
|7
|Man [email protected] His Children in Patras, Greece (Feb '15)
|Feb '17
|Haggy
|19
|My theory Cypriots have highest Neanderthal DNA... (Feb '14)
|Feb '17
|johnblack
|5
|The TURKS give ISLAM a bad name. (Jul '08)
|Feb '17
|ballbreaker999
|5
|TUKS hate GREEKS because.... (Mar '12)
|Feb '17
|The Truth
|4
|CYPRUS HISTORY BY George Nakratzas (1963-1974) (May '10)
|Feb '17
|The Truth
|60
|The Turks claim that there is a conspiracy to b... (Jun '13)
|Feb '17
|thatshowitis
|44
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC