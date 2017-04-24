Turkey to conduct drills in Cyprus EEZ

Turkey to conduct drills in Cyprus EEZ

20 hrs ago Read more: The Cyprus Weekly

A total of four different NAVTEX have been issued by Turkey, claiming large expanses of water off the Cyprus shoreline according to the Turkish Cypriot newspaper "Kibris". Specifically, with a NAVTEX issued on April 24, Turkey has claimed an area that spans from offshore Paphos to offshore Kerynia in order to tow underwater instruments.

