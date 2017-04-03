The lawyer who loves the law but is i...

The lawyer who loves the law but is in love with theatre

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Daily Millbury

Representing people society might view as unsavoury, THEO PANAYIDES meets a lawyer moved by what he sees on stage with enough human connection to want to change the world You can tell that Andreas Christou is going places. For one thing, he's 29 - he'll be 30 in October - but could pass for 10 years older, a bulky, bearded man with a booming voice, receding hairline and a kind of declamatory eloquence that only adds to the impression of maturity.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Millbury.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
They are only few options left to solve the Cy... Feb '17 Mkz6 7
Man [email protected] His Children in Patras, Greece (Feb '15) Feb '17 Haggy 19
My theory Cypriots have highest Neanderthal DNA... (Feb '14) Feb '17 johnblack 5
The TURKS give ISLAM a bad name. (Jul '08) Feb '17 ballbreaker999 5
Poll TUKS hate GREEKS because.... (Mar '12) Feb '17 The Truth 4
CYPRUS HISTORY BY George Nakratzas (1963-1974) (May '10) Feb '17 The Truth 60
The Turks claim that there is a conspiracy to b... (Jun '13) Feb '17 thatshowitis 44
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Pakistan
  3. North Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,446 • Total comments across all topics: 280,069,479

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC