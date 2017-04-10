Summer could bring satellite casinos in Cyprus
Melco-Hard Rock Cyprus resort casino consortium is moving full speed ahead to establish four satellite casinos in the summer and an interim one in Limassol later in the year. "Even though they have yet to obtain the licence from the authorities, they have been particularly active to finalise the locations where casinos will be created," a source close to the issue told the Cyprus Weekly.
