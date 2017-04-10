Summer could bring satellite casinos ...

Summer could bring satellite casinos in Cyprus

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: The Cyprus Weekly

Melco-Hard Rock Cyprus resort casino consortium is moving full speed ahead to establish four satellite casinos in the summer and an interim one in Limassol later in the year. "Even though they have yet to obtain the licence from the authorities, they have been particularly active to finalise the locations where casinos will be created," a source close to the issue told the Cyprus Weekly.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Cyprus Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
They are only few options left to solve the Cy... Feb '17 Mkz6 7
Man [email protected] His Children in Patras, Greece (Feb '15) Feb '17 Haggy 19
My theory Cypriots have highest Neanderthal DNA... (Feb '14) Feb '17 johnblack 5
The TURKS give ISLAM a bad name. (Jul '08) Feb '17 ballbreaker999 5
Poll TUKS hate GREEKS because.... (Mar '12) Feb '17 The Truth 4
CYPRUS HISTORY BY George Nakratzas (1963-1974) (May '10) Feb '17 The Truth 60
The Turks claim that there is a conspiracy to b... (Jun '13) Feb '17 thatshowitis 44
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Tornado
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,081 • Total comments across all topics: 280,325,526

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC