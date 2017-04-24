Spring Street Food Festival

Spring Street Food Festival

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Cyprus Weekly

Nicosia is set to welcome its first ever Spring Street Food Festival on April 29 at The Powerhouse Restaurant, from 5pm to 2am. And while the leafy green gardens of The Powerhouse Restaurant are an ideal place to celebrate the arrival of spring, the festival will also close off the whole of Tempon Street to make space for additional food vendors.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Cyprus Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
They are only few options left to solve the Cy... Feb '17 Mkz6 7
Man [email protected] His Children in Patras, Greece (Feb '15) Feb '17 Haggy 19
My theory Cypriots have highest Neanderthal DNA... (Feb '14) Feb '17 johnblack 5
The TURKS give ISLAM a bad name. (Jul '08) Feb '17 ballbreaker999 5
Poll TUKS hate GREEKS because.... (Mar '12) Feb '17 The Truth 4
CYPRUS HISTORY BY George Nakratzas (1963-1974) (May '10) Feb '17 The Truth 60
The Turks claim that there is a conspiracy to b... (Jun '13) Feb '17 thatshowitis 44
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,525 • Total comments across all topics: 280,658,478

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC