Southern EU countries support to Cyprus reunification bid

Southern European Union countries on Monday reiterated their support to the UN-brokered process for the reunification of Cyprus without guarantees and in line with UNSC Resolutions and the EU acquis. The Madrid Declaration also said: "We recall that the Republic of Cyprus is and will remain a member of our Union after the settlement, and that EU membership is the best safeguard for a reunified Cyprus."

