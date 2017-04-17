Solving the Cyprus problem requires a...

Solving the Cyprus problem requires a stable Turkey

Government spokesman Nikos Christodoulides expressed the Nicosia's hope of stability in Turkey in order for Ankara to take the required bold steps in required for solving the Cyprus problem. Christodoulides expressed that the results of the Turkish referendum were of interest not only to Cyprus but to the United states and the European Union.

Chicago, IL

