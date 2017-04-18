Session One

Monday Read more: The Cyprus Weekly

Session One is a set of four 3-hour meetings taking place from April 18-21 to provide a thorough introduction to comic book making for all comic enthusiasts and students. What: Session One When: Tuesday, April 18 - Friday, April 21 Where : The Art Hub Visual Arts Laboratories, Afroditis 35-37, Nicosia.

Chicago, IL

