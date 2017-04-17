SeaBird Exploration: Notice of annual general meeting

The directors of SeaBird Exploration Plc convene the annual general meeting of the shareholders for 10 May 2017 at 11.00 at Diagoras House 7th Floor, 16 Pantelis Catelaris Street, CY 1097 Nicosia, Cyprus. The agenda, recommendations by nomination committee and proxy form are distributed to the shareholders, attached hereto and are listed on the company's web-page: www.sbexp.com.

