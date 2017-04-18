Rodotheou murder investigation runnin...

Rodotheou murder investigation running out of steam

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: The Cyprus Weekly

Investigations into the murder of 61-year-old Nicosia businessman Andros Rodotheou have stalled as investigators have failed to find any leads pointing to the identity of those behind the murder. Despite intensive searches around the crime scene, police have come up empty handed hampered not only by thick undergrowth and brush in a heavily forested area but also by the rainy weather which could have erased important clues.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Cyprus Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
They are only few options left to solve the Cy... Feb '17 Mkz6 7
Man [email protected] His Children in Patras, Greece (Feb '15) Feb '17 Haggy 19
My theory Cypriots have highest Neanderthal DNA... (Feb '14) Feb '17 johnblack 5
The TURKS give ISLAM a bad name. (Jul '08) Feb '17 ballbreaker999 5
Poll TUKS hate GREEKS because.... (Mar '12) Feb '17 The Truth 4
CYPRUS HISTORY BY George Nakratzas (1963-1974) (May '10) Feb '17 The Truth 60
The Turks claim that there is a conspiracy to b... (Jun '13) Feb '17 thatshowitis 44
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Dalai Lama
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,606 • Total comments across all topics: 280,399,999

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC