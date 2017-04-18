Rodotheou murder investigation running out of steam

Investigations into the murder of 61-year-old Nicosia businessman Andros Rodotheou have stalled as investigators have failed to find any leads pointing to the identity of those behind the murder. Despite intensive searches around the crime scene, police have come up empty handed hampered not only by thick undergrowth and brush in a heavily forested area but also by the rainy weather which could have erased important clues.

