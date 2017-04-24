Remains of Phaethon crew found in Nicosia cemetery
The remains of the five sailors of the patrol boat Phaethon killed in 1974 and five other Greek soldiers have been recovered from the Constantinou and Eleni Cemetery in Nicosia. The excavations which started on April 4, were completed a few days ago and centred around previous excavations conducted from 1979-1981in two different graves without using scientifically recognised methods.
