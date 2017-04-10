Property sales improve in March

Property sales improve in March

THE NUMBER of property sales in Cyprus during March rose 16 per cent compared to March 2016 according to official statistics published by the Department of Lands and Surveys.During March a total of 626 contracts for the sale of residential and commercial properties and land were deposited at Land Registry offices across Cyprus, compared with the 539 deposited in March 2016.Of those 626 contracts, 440 were deposited by Cypriot purchasers and 186 were deposited by overseas purchasers.Although the number of sales contracts in Larnaca and Nicosia fell by 7% and 4% respectively, they rose in the remaining three districts.Paphos lead the way with sales up 53% compared to March 2016, while sales in Famagusta and Limassol were up 21% and 18% respectively.Total Property Sale Contracts - 2016/2017 ComparisonDistrictYearJanFebMarAprMayJunJulAugSepOctNovDecNicosia201654 79 82 ... (more)

Chicago, IL

