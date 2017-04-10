Pregnant raccoon on the loose in Nicosia

Pregnant raccoon on the loose in Nicosia

A raccoon has escaped its Nicosia owners and is thought to be roaming the residential area between Engomi and Strovolos. The development prompted Animal Party Cyprus to renew its call for the authorities to clamp down on the sale of exotic animals as pets.

Chicago, IL

