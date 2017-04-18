Police release image of Limassol assault suspect
Police in Cyprus have released a picture of a man they say is wanted in connection with a case involving theft, assault and extortion in Limassol. Investigators have named the wanted man as being Odysseas Sarides from Georgia.
