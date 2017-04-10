Police hunt continues for Rodotheou s...

Police hunt continues for Rodotheou shooting hitmen

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: The Cyprus Weekly

Police were on Thursday on the hunt for cold blooded hitmen after Nicosia businessman Andros Rodotheou, 61, was gunned down in a hail of bullets. He died in a hail of bullets at 9 pm on Wednesday while having dinner with his best man, Tassos Tsangari and two other men in the village of Yerasa in the Limassol district.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Cyprus Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
They are only few options left to solve the Cy... Feb '17 Mkz6 7
Man [email protected] His Children in Patras, Greece (Feb '15) Feb '17 Haggy 19
My theory Cypriots have highest Neanderthal DNA... (Feb '14) Feb '17 johnblack 5
The TURKS give ISLAM a bad name. (Jul '08) Feb '17 ballbreaker999 5
Poll TUKS hate GREEKS because.... (Mar '12) Feb '17 The Truth 4
CYPRUS HISTORY BY George Nakratzas (1963-1974) (May '10) Feb '17 The Truth 60
The Turks claim that there is a conspiracy to b... (Jun '13) Feb '17 thatshowitis 44
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Tornado
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,775 • Total comments across all topics: 280,299,933

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC