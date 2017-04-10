Police hunt continues for Rodotheou shooting hitmen
Police were on Thursday on the hunt for cold blooded hitmen after Nicosia businessman Andros Rodotheou, 61, was gunned down in a hail of bullets. He died in a hail of bullets at 9 pm on Wednesday while having dinner with his best man, Tassos Tsangari and two other men in the village of Yerasa in the Limassol district.
