Plebiscite hopes in the north of Cyprus

By Kyriacos Kiliaris Under 50% of Turkish nationals living in the north cast an early vote in the Turkish constitutional referendum to determine whether the current parliamentary system is to be converted to a presidential one. Specifically, only 43,480 out of 104,507 of the electorate went to the polls set up in the north over April 5-9; a total turnout of 41.34% of Turkish nationals eligible to vote was recorded.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Cyprus Weekly.