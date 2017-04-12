Parliament in Cyprus calls on interna...

Parliament in Cyprus calls on international community to acknowledge Armenian genocide

The Parliament in Cyprus has condemned the Armenian Genocide, calling on the international community to acknowledge the genocide,  Famagusta Gazette  reports. Addressing the House of Representatives at the start of the plenary session, Speaker Demetris Syllouris said that even if more than a century have gone by since the Armenian Genocide of 24th April 1915 when Turkey applied an ethnic cleansing plan against Armenians, Turkey refuses to acknowledge the murder of one and a half million Armenians.

