Paphos is ready for summer tourist arrivals
Paphos Airport is ready for the expected rise in passenger numbers this summer season following several incidents of poor passenger management in 2016 that have led to a slew of complaints from travellers. "We learnt from experience in recent years and are confident that all services at the airport are working well for passenger convenience," Paphos Regional Board of Tourism director Nassos Hadjigeorgiou told the Cyprus Weekly.
