North losing cancer battle
While various events were taking place for Cancer Awareness Week in the north, Turkish Cypriot health office head Faiz Sucuoglu announced that around 600 new cancer cases were recorded last year. According to Sucuoglu, whereas the world average for new cancer cases is between 200-232 for a population of 100,000 people, the north has seen some 600 new cases of cancer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Cyprus Weekly.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|They are only few options left to solve the Cy...
|Feb '17
|Mkz6
|7
|Man [email protected] His Children in Patras, Greece (Feb '15)
|Feb '17
|Haggy
|19
|My theory Cypriots have highest Neanderthal DNA... (Feb '14)
|Feb '17
|johnblack
|5
|The TURKS give ISLAM a bad name. (Jul '08)
|Feb '17
|ballbreaker999
|5
|TUKS hate GREEKS because.... (Mar '12)
|Feb '17
|The Truth
|4
|CYPRUS HISTORY BY George Nakratzas (1963-1974) (May '10)
|Feb '17
|The Truth
|60
|The Turks claim that there is a conspiracy to b... (Jun '13)
|Feb '17
|thatshowitis
|44
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC