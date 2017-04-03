North losing cancer battle

North losing cancer battle

12 hrs ago Read more: The Cyprus Weekly

While various events were taking place for Cancer Awareness Week in the north, Turkish Cypriot health office head Faiz Sucuoglu announced that around 600 new cancer cases were recorded last year. According to Sucuoglu, whereas the world average for new cancer cases is between 200-232 for a population of 100,000 people, the north has seen some 600 new cases of cancer.

Chicago, IL

