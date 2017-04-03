New UK flight destinations from Paphos

22 hrs ago Read more: The Cyprus Weekly

Leisure airline and package holiday specialist Jet2.com and Jet2holidays celebrates its first ever flights and holidays to Paphos from its newest base Birmingham Airport and London Stansted Airport this week. The first flight from London Stansted will arrive in Paphos on Wednesday.

Chicago, IL

