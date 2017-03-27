New model talks

18 hrs ago Read more: The Cyprus Weekly

Aware that the window of opportunity for a solution is closing rapidly, Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci wishes to discuss on Sunday how the negotiations process can be redesigned. The two leaders will have a social meeting over dinner this Sunday after a recess of six weeks.

