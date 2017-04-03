Nationwide cancer awareness drive underway

The 42nd Christodoula March - which raises cancer awareness and funds for the Cyprus Anti-Cancer Society - is underway, culminating in a series of marches around Cyprus on Sunday. Volunteers, meanwhile, have already taken to the streets around Cyprus to collect much-needed funds for the Society, which heavily depends on the annual effort to be able to provide a range of free services to cancer patients and their families.

