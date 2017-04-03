Nationwide cancer awareness drive underway
The 42nd Christodoula March - which raises cancer awareness and funds for the Cyprus Anti-Cancer Society - is underway, culminating in a series of marches around Cyprus on Sunday. Volunteers, meanwhile, have already taken to the streets around Cyprus to collect much-needed funds for the Society, which heavily depends on the annual effort to be able to provide a range of free services to cancer patients and their families.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|They are only few options left to solve the Cy...
|Feb '17
|Mkz6
|7
|Man [email protected] His Children in Patras, Greece (Feb '15)
|Feb '17
|Haggy
|19
|My theory Cypriots have highest Neanderthal DNA... (Feb '14)
|Feb '17
|johnblack
|5
|The TURKS give ISLAM a bad name. (Jul '08)
|Feb '17
|ballbreaker999
|5
|TUKS hate GREEKS because.... (Mar '12)
|Feb '17
|The Truth
|4
|CYPRUS HISTORY BY George Nakratzas (1963-1974) (May '10)
|Feb '17
|The Truth
|60
|The Turks claim that there is a conspiracy to b... (Jun '13)
|Feb '17
|thatshowitis
|44
