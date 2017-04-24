More beds for tourists needed

As Paphos prepares to receive an additional 100,000 tourists this year, Mayor Phedon Phedonos believes Cyprus needs an extra 10,000-15,000 beds to cope with the influx. "The government should look into ways for the immediate introduction of 10,000-15,000 new beds to cope with the demand," Phedonos said.

