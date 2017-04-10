Medication shortages in the north

15 hrs ago Read more: The Cyprus Weekly

Turkish Cypriot diabetes patients of the Famagusta Public Hospital in the north have complained of shortages in medication vital to their treatment. Patients have reported to Turkish Cypriot media that insulin injections, along with blood glucose test strips, are scarce.

Chicago, IL

