Margaret Cavendish, Virginia Woolf, and the Cypriot Goddess

The Centre of Visual Arts and Research is hosting a short play on Margaret Cavendish and Virginia Woolf, written by Jim Fitzmaurice. What: Margaret Cavendish, Virginia Woolf, and the Cypriot Goddess When: Saturday, April 08 Where : Centre of Visual Arts and Research , 285 Ermou Street, Nicosia.

Chicago, IL

