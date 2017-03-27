Lone asylum seekers living on the streets
Lone asylum seekers can find themselves living on the streets for days before they can find accommodation and are exposed to exploitation, claims NGO Caritas Cyprus. Despite the fact that asylum-seekers arriving in groups seem to be met responsibly by the state - they are provided with accommodation, food and safety.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Cyprus Weekly.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|They are only few options left to solve the Cy...
|Feb '17
|Mkz6
|7
|Man [email protected] His Children in Patras, Greece (Feb '15)
|Feb '17
|Haggy
|19
|My theory Cypriots have highest Neanderthal DNA... (Feb '14)
|Feb '17
|johnblack
|5
|The TURKS give ISLAM a bad name. (Jul '08)
|Feb '17
|ballbreaker999
|5
|TUKS hate GREEKS because.... (Mar '12)
|Feb '17
|The Truth
|4
|CYPRUS HISTORY BY George Nakratzas (1963-1974) (May '10)
|Feb '17
|The Truth
|60
|The Turks claim that there is a conspiracy to b... (Jun '13)
|Feb '17
|thatshowitis
|44
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC