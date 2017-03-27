Lone asylum seekers living on the str...

Lone asylum seekers living on the streets

Lone asylum seekers can find themselves living on the streets for days before they can find accommodation and are exposed to exploitation, claims NGO Caritas Cyprus. Despite the fact that asylum-seekers arriving in groups seem to be met responsibly by the state - they are provided with accommodation, food and safety.

