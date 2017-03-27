London-Larnaca passengers in late night ordeal

EasyJet passengers heading to Cyprus from London were left frustrated and tired on Friday night after bad weather diverted their plane to Turkey before it was then forced to re-route to Athens and then finally Paphos, instead of it's initial destination in Larnaca. Upon landing in Paphos in the early hours of Saturday morning, all the passengers were then shuttled by bus to Larnaca Airport after landing in Paphos.

