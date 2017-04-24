Kidnapped child and father still in C...

Kidnapped child and father still in Cyprus

2 hrs ago

The Norwegian father and his four year old Marie Eleni Grimsrud, who he had kidnapped on Thursday outside of a kindergarten in Nicosia, are said to be still in Cyprus. All information collected indicate that father and child are in the north of Cyprus since 18 April.

Chicago, IL

