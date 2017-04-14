Interview: Chinese investors help Cyp...

Interview: Chinese investors help Cypriot construction sector spring back: expert

Chinese investors have contributed to a large extent to the revival of the construction sector in Cyprus following its collapse after the 2013 economic crisis, an expert in the property market said on Thursday. Kyriakos Talatinis, president of Cyprus Association of Valuers and Property Consultants, told Xinhua that investment by Chinese in the Paphos area was one of the reasons the property market jumped 40 percent in 2016 compared to 2015.

