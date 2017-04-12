His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said yesterday issued two Royal decrees as follows:
Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said yesterday issued two Royal decrees as follows: Royal Decree No. 18/2017 ratifies the agreement between the Sultanate of Oman and Japan on the encouragement and mutual protection of investment signed in Tokyo on June 19, 2015.
