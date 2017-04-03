Greens want Akinci to remove flag from Pentadaktylos

A proposal calling for President Nicos Anastasiades to ask Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci to remove the north's flag from the Pentadaktylos Mountain range has been submitted by Greens MP Giorgos Perdikis. In a letter to House President Nicos Syllouris, Perdikis suggests that Friday's plenum should discuss and vote on a number of confidence-building measures which should be proposed by Anastasiades and enforced immediately by the Turkish Cypriot authorities - like removing the flag.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Cyprus Weekly.