Greek, Turkish Cypriot officials tour unfinished crossing
A worker stands next to a bulldozer near a U.N buffer zone, inside a construction area of a crossing point that will link ethnically divided Cyprus' breakaway Turkish Cypriot north and internationally recognized south in Dherynia, Thursday, April 27, 2017. The Dherynia crossing point will be the eighth since 2003 when the first of such checkpoints opened across the United Nations-controlled buffer zone that kept the two sides apart since 1974 when Turkey invaded in the wake of a coup aimed at union with Greece.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|They are only few options left to solve the Cy...
|Feb '17
|Mkz6
|7
|Man [email protected] His Children in Patras, Greece (Feb '15)
|Feb '17
|Haggy
|19
|My theory Cypriots have highest Neanderthal DNA... (Feb '14)
|Feb '17
|johnblack
|5
|The TURKS give ISLAM a bad name. (Jul '08)
|Feb '17
|ballbreaker999
|5
|TUKS hate GREEKS because.... (Mar '12)
|Feb '17
|The Truth
|4
|CYPRUS HISTORY BY George Nakratzas (1963-1974) (May '10)
|Feb '17
|The Truth
|60
|The Turks claim that there is a conspiracy to b... (Jun '13)
|Feb '17
|thatshowitis
|44
