Greek, Turkish Cypriot officials tour unfinished crossing

A worker stands next to a bulldozer near a U.N buffer zone, inside a construction area of a crossing point that will link ethnically divided Cyprus' breakaway Turkish Cypriot north and internationally recognized south in Dherynia, Thursday, April 27, 2017. The Dherynia crossing point will be the eighth since 2003 when the first of such checkpoints opened across the United Nations-controlled buffer zone that kept the two sides apart since 1974 when Turkey invaded in the wake of a coup aimed at union with Greece.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.