The Cyprus Weekly

According to an announcement by the Public Works Department, work will get underway on the traffic islands along all the motorways within the Larnaca district - in other words, on the motorways leading to and from Nicosia, to and from Limassol and to and from Ayia Napa. The Public Works Department added that during the period covering the road works, 1.5km sections of the right-hand lane in both directions of the motorway will be closed off to traffic.

