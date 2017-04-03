Farmers in co-op tractor protest in N...

Farmers in co-op tractor protest in Nicosia

14 hrs ago Read more: The Cyprus Weekly

Farmers are set to park tractors outside the Cooperative Central Bank headquarters in Nicosia on Tuesday in a show of support for the cooperative banking movement. Secretary General of farmers union PEK, Michalis Lytras, called on members to participate saying that cooperative banking was the backbone of the Cypriot people and should not be privatised.

