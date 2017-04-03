Exhumation of Greek soldiers begins a...

Exhumation of Greek soldiers begins after 53 years

Next Story Prev Story
14 min ago Read more: The Cyprus Weekly

Greek Cypriots began exhuming unmarked graves of Greek soldiers who perished during the Battle of Tillyria in 1964, in order to properly identify and repatriate their remains after an embarrassing mix-up. Human Rights Presidential Commissioner Fotis Fotiou attended on Monday held a ceremony at Nicosia's Konstantinou and Elenis Cemetery, where he laid a wreath in honour of the fallen.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Cyprus Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
They are only few options left to solve the Cy... Feb '17 Mkz6 7
Man [email protected] His Children in Patras, Greece (Feb '15) Feb '17 Haggy 19
My theory Cypriots have highest Neanderthal DNA... (Feb '14) Feb '17 johnblack 5
The TURKS give ISLAM a bad name. (Jul '08) Feb '17 ballbreaker999 5
Poll TUKS hate GREEKS because.... (Mar '12) Feb '17 The Truth 4
CYPRUS HISTORY BY George Nakratzas (1963-1974) (May '10) Feb '17 The Truth 60
The Turks claim that there is a conspiracy to b... (Jun '13) Feb '17 thatshowitis 44
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,292 • Total comments across all topics: 280,061,117

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC