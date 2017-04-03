Exhumation of Greek soldiers begins after 53 years

Greek Cypriots began exhuming unmarked graves of Greek soldiers who perished during the Battle of Tillyria in 1964, in order to properly identify and repatriate their remains after an embarrassing mix-up. Human Rights Presidential Commissioner Fotis Fotiou attended on Monday held a ceremony at Nicosia's Konstantinou and Elenis Cemetery, where he laid a wreath in honour of the fallen.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Cyprus Weekly.