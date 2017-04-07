EU's Tusk says Brexit talks to be dif...

EU's Tusk says Brexit talks to be difficult, sometimes confrontational

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

In a clear warning to the United Kingdom not to attempt to gain advantage by using divide-and-rule tactics to cut special deals with national capitals, the guidelines state that member states will not negotiate individually with the United Kingdom but through a fixed point of reference - the EU's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier. He said he hoped that could come as soon as the autumn.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
They are only few options left to solve the Cy... Feb '17 Mkz6 7
Man [email protected] His Children in Patras, Greece (Feb '15) Feb '17 Haggy 19
My theory Cypriots have highest Neanderthal DNA... (Feb '14) Feb '17 johnblack 5
The TURKS give ISLAM a bad name. (Jul '08) Feb '17 ballbreaker999 5
Poll TUKS hate GREEKS because.... (Mar '12) Feb '17 The Truth 4
CYPRUS HISTORY BY George Nakratzas (1963-1974) (May '10) Feb '17 The Truth 60
The Turks claim that there is a conspiracy to b... (Jun '13) Feb '17 thatshowitis 44
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,302 • Total comments across all topics: 280,104,201

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC