Enosis 'damage control' bill sent to the Supreme Court

17 hrs ago

On the advice of the Attorney General, President Nicos Anastasiades will be referring a controversial law concerning the 1950 'Enosis' vote to the Supreme Court. Deputy Government Spokesman Victoras Papadopoulos on Monday said: "After receiving the opinion of the Attorney General on the law on the Enosis referendum the House voted, in the President will refer it to the Supreme Court".

Chicago, IL

