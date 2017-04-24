Enosis 'damage control' bill sent to the Supreme Court

On the advice of the Attorney General, President Nicos Anastasiades will be referring a controversial law concerning the 1950 'Enosis' vote to the Supreme Court. Deputy Government Spokesman Victoras Papadopoulos on Monday said: "After receiving the opinion of the Attorney General on the law on the Enosis referendum the House voted, in the President will refer it to the Supreme Court".

