Eide in final chats before Cyprus tal...

Eide in final chats before Cyprus talks resume

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Cyprus Weekly

UN Special Envoy to Cyprus Espen Barth Eide will hold separate chats with Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades and Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci on Monday ahead of the resumption of peace talks on Tuesday. Eide - who succeeded in getting the two men back to the negotiating table following the recent break-down in talks prompted by the controversial Enosis Day bill in parliament - will hold a telephone call meeting with Anastasiades on Monday afternoon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Cyprus Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
They are only few options left to solve the Cy... Feb '17 Mkz6 7
Man [email protected] His Children in Patras, Greece (Feb '15) Feb '17 Haggy 19
My theory Cypriots have highest Neanderthal DNA... (Feb '14) Feb '17 johnblack 5
The TURKS give ISLAM a bad name. (Jul '08) Feb '17 ballbreaker999 5
Poll TUKS hate GREEKS because.... (Mar '12) Feb '17 The Truth 4
CYPRUS HISTORY BY George Nakratzas (1963-1974) (May '10) Feb '17 The Truth 60
The Turks claim that there is a conspiracy to b... (Jun '13) Feb '17 thatshowitis 44
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Egypt
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,755 • Total comments across all topics: 280,213,731

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC