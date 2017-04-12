Eide in final chats before Cyprus talks resume
UN Special Envoy to Cyprus Espen Barth Eide will hold separate chats with Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades and Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci on Monday ahead of the resumption of peace talks on Tuesday. Eide - who succeeded in getting the two men back to the negotiating table following the recent break-down in talks prompted by the controversial Enosis Day bill in parliament - will hold a telephone call meeting with Anastasiades on Monday afternoon.
