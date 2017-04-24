Efi says crash death was a 'tragic ac...

Efi says crash death was a 'tragic accident'

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: The Cyprus Weekly

Cyprus' most wanted woman, charged with a fatal hit-and-run in Limassol that left a teenager dead in 2007, told the Nicosia District Court that what happened was a tragic accident and in no way a criminal offence. Efi Irodotou, a 30-year-old woman from Limassol aged 20 at the time of the accident that left 17-year-old Emilios Ioannou dead, read a written statement in court on Friday during her re-trial, years after her acquittal in an initial manslaughter trial that was riddled with corruption.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Cyprus Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
They are only few options left to solve the Cy... Feb '17 Mkz6 7
Man [email protected] His Children in Patras, Greece (Feb '15) Feb '17 Haggy 19
My theory Cypriots have highest Neanderthal DNA... (Feb '14) Feb '17 johnblack 5
The TURKS give ISLAM a bad name. (Jul '08) Feb '17 ballbreaker999 5
Poll TUKS hate GREEKS because.... (Mar '12) Feb '17 The Truth 4
CYPRUS HISTORY BY George Nakratzas (1963-1974) (May '10) Feb '17 The Truth 60
The Turks claim that there is a conspiracy to b... (Jun '13) Feb '17 thatshowitis 44
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,277 • Total comments across all topics: 280,643,654

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC