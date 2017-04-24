Efi says crash death was a 'tragic accident'

Cyprus' most wanted woman, charged with a fatal hit-and-run in Limassol that left a teenager dead in 2007, told the Nicosia District Court that what happened was a tragic accident and in no way a criminal offence. Efi Irodotou, a 30-year-old woman from Limassol aged 20 at the time of the accident that left 17-year-old Emilios Ioannou dead, read a written statement in court on Friday during her re-trial, years after her acquittal in an initial manslaughter trial that was riddled with corruption.

