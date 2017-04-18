Efforts to establish Autism centre in...

Efforts to establish Autism centre in Larnaca

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Cyprus Weekly

An informative and fundraising event will be held in aid of establishing a dedicated Autism centre in Larnaca to meet the demands of families in the region with members on the spectrum. The event will take place on Saturday, April 29 from 11am - 5pm at Larnaca Community Church in the Saint Lazarus area, and will feature a variety of baby, children's and adults' clothing, books and good condition bric-a-brac, as well as homemade cakes and refreshments for sale.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Cyprus Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
They are only few options left to solve the Cy... Feb '17 Mkz6 7
Man [email protected] His Children in Patras, Greece (Feb '15) Feb '17 Haggy 19
My theory Cypriots have highest Neanderthal DNA... (Feb '14) Feb '17 johnblack 5
The TURKS give ISLAM a bad name. (Jul '08) Feb '17 ballbreaker999 5
Poll TUKS hate GREEKS because.... (Mar '12) Feb '17 The Truth 4
CYPRUS HISTORY BY George Nakratzas (1963-1974) (May '10) Feb '17 The Truth 60
The Turks claim that there is a conspiracy to b... (Jun '13) Feb '17 thatshowitis 44
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,037 • Total comments across all topics: 280,525,840

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC