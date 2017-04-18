Efforts to establish Autism centre in Larnaca
An informative and fundraising event will be held in aid of establishing a dedicated Autism centre in Larnaca to meet the demands of families in the region with members on the spectrum. The event will take place on Saturday, April 29 from 11am - 5pm at Larnaca Community Church in the Saint Lazarus area, and will feature a variety of baby, children's and adults' clothing, books and good condition bric-a-brac, as well as homemade cakes and refreshments for sale.
