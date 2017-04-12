Don't bank on Cyprus properties

Don't bank on Cyprus properties

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: The Cyprus Weekly

By Frances Miller As the property market picks up again, the IMF has warned banks in Cyprus not to rely on rising property prices and economic growth to cut their high levels on non-performing loans . In its statement following the post-programme surveillance mission, the IMF said that progress on restructuring bad loans "has been uneven" and this reflected "differences in the structure of their loan portfolios, the intensity with which various legal and other tools have been used, as well as in banks' capacities to manage NPLs".

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Cyprus Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
They are only few options left to solve the Cy... Feb '17 Mkz6 7
Man [email protected] His Children in Patras, Greece (Feb '15) Feb '17 Haggy 19
My theory Cypriots have highest Neanderthal DNA... (Feb '14) Feb '17 johnblack 5
The TURKS give ISLAM a bad name. (Jul '08) Feb '17 ballbreaker999 5
Poll TUKS hate GREEKS because.... (Mar '12) Feb '17 The Truth 4
CYPRUS HISTORY BY George Nakratzas (1963-1974) (May '10) Feb '17 The Truth 60
The Turks claim that there is a conspiracy to b... (Jun '13) Feb '17 thatshowitis 44
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Final Four
  4. Mexico
  5. China
  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Tornado
  4. Pakistan
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,141 • Total comments across all topics: 280,177,468

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC