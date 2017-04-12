Don't bank on Cyprus properties

By Frances Miller As the property market picks up again, the IMF has warned banks in Cyprus not to rely on rising property prices and economic growth to cut their high levels on non-performing loans . In its statement following the post-programme surveillance mission, the IMF said that progress on restructuring bad loans "has been uneven" and this reflected "differences in the structure of their loan portfolios, the intensity with which various legal and other tools have been used, as well as in banks' capacities to manage NPLs".

